Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Sasha Borissenko: What 'wellbeing in the workplace'?

4 minutes to read
"The fear of one day being unexpectedly made redundant helps productivity, dear worker bees!" Photo / Getty Images

"The fear of one day being unexpectedly made redundant helps productivity, dear worker bees!" Photo / Getty Images

Sasha Borissenko
By
Sasha Borissenko

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

OPINION

Subject: Working from home policy, tokenistic wins, and more!

Kia ora whanau,

We hope this email finds you well and that you enjoyed the Matariki-weekend. A long-weekend is a perfect chance to get some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.