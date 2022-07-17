Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: The rising total of court cases delayed

5 minutes to read
New Zealand's justice system is full of complexity, writes Sasha Borissenko. Photo / NZME

New Zealand's justice system is full of complexity, writes Sasha Borissenko. Photo / NZME

Sasha Borissenko
By
Sasha Borissenko

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

OPINION:

The 20 working-day time-limit requirement under section 15 of the Official Information Act 1982 - which is to be a maximum, not a target - is excruciating for a plethora of reasons. It puts

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.