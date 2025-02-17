In October, Inland Revenue had the High Court at Auckland appoint KPMG’s Kristal Pihama and Leon Bowker as liquidators of the same business.
Their first report said Lakeside had failed to meet its tax obligations, specifically resident withholding tax.
The KPMG accountants said they had tried to schedule a meeting with Hitchcock, but said that was delayed at his request.
KPMG’s report said the land’s book value by last March was only $64.9m. That differed from the council CV.
A shareholder current account had $6.6m in it, giving total assets of about $71m.
But liabilities outstripped assets by $3.6m because the lender was owed an estimated $76m, preferential creditors were owed $1.04m and unsecured creditors a further $662,000.
Known and potentially unsecured creditors were Auckland Council for the resource consenting, A Studio Architects of Point Chevalier, Boffa Miskell, CMW Geosciences, planners Tattico and Newmarket accountants Blackmore Virtue & Owens.
Pukekohe homeowner Alia Fong saidHaven Living Management didn’t pay her any income for five months from July to November, although it was taking payment from the tenants. That company’s sole director is Kerry Hitchcock’s son, Alex Hitchcock.
The couple did, however, receive receipts showing money being transferred into their bank account, said expat Fong, who lives in Hong Kong with her partner.
Haven Living also failed to pay rent to some of its other landlord clients.
But the company told the Herald this happened after it adopted a new “management system” six months ago that caused “administration issues”.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.