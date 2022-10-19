Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Russia-Ukraine war: Kiwi expat returns to Kyiv, says bomb exploded outside friend's apartment

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Kiwi expat businessman Michael Devoe has returned to Ukraine, where a combination of the mundane and surreal characterises daily life. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi expat businessman Michael Devoe has returned to Ukraine, where a combination of the mundane and surreal characterises daily life. Photo / Supplied

A Kiwi expat businessman has returned to Ukraine where he says a bomb went off right outside his friend's apartment.

Michael Devoe left his home in Kyiv earlier this year after the Russian invasion.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business