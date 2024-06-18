Advertisement
Rocket Lab signs deal to get Japanese satellites into space

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
2 mins to read
Rocket lab has successfully launched world first space junk mission for Astroscale Japan. Video / Supplied

Rocket Lab has signed a landmark deal to send 10 satellites into space for a Japanese company, Synspective.

The agreement is Rocket Lab’s largest single launch contract to date, by the number of launches

