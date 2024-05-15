The Department of Conservation is investigating after videos of a group of men allegedly fishing in Poor Knights Islands were posted on social media.

15 May, 2024 05:00 AM 3 mins to read

The Department of Conservation is investigating after videos of a group of men allegedly fishing in Poor Knights Islands were posted on social media.

Northland dive companies and the Department of Conservation are “shocked” after viewing video footage of a group of men allegedly illegally fishing in one of New Zealand’s most well-known marine reserves.

The group captured themselves on camera catching fish in the Poor Knights Islands, a fully protected marine reserve off the Tūtūkākā Coast in Northland.

The videos – which have been verified as being of the Poor Knights by several Northland companies and concerned residents – were posted on social media, including Instagram and YouTube, on Monday.

The Department of Conservation [DoC] is “actively investigating” the case with support from Fisheries New Zealand.

DoC spokesman Joel Lauterbach said he was “dismayed and shocked” upon learning of the video.

“Any violation of the laws governing the marine reserve, including fishing, is taken with utmost seriousness, as evidenced by our successful prosecution of past offenders.”

Northland Dive owner Julia Riddle said she and her partner Shane Housham felt “sick to our stomachs” after being notified of the videos by a friend.

They watched the footage in “total disbelief”.

“I jumped online and was like holy cow.

“We watched it a couple of times and it was definitely the Poor Knights Islands.

“On one of the videos you can see Serpent Rock in the background; it looks like they’re outside the Red Baron cave area.”

The Poor Knights Islands has been a fully protected marine reserve and no-fishing zone since 1998.

Riddle said fishing in the reserve is “totally unacceptable”.

“In one video you can see the GPS in the boat; you can see the Poor Knights Islands on the split screen.

“There’s no way you wouldn’t know that’s a reserve purely for the quantity of fish in the video ... you don’t get that anywhere else.”

The Poor Knights Marine Reserve is a sanctuary for marine life, boasting over 120 species of fish, as well as dolphins, seals and whales.

It also holds deep cultural significance as a taonga (treasure) for New Zealanders.

There has been a total no-fishing zone around the islands since 1998.

Penalties for failure to comply under the Marine Reserves Act 1971 include confiscation of equipment, vessels or vehicles, fines and imprisonment.

Northland dive companies said the men showed “blatant disregard” for the marine reserve.

Dive! Tutukaka owner Kate Malcolm said the men showed “blatant disregard” for the reserve, a world-class destination for scuba diving and snorkelling experiences.

“They’re very clearly inside the marine reserve.

“The video footage shows them feeding the fish which is not allowed and catching scorpion fish on a lure and a kingfish on a line.

“They have a couple of bins of fish, it definitely was a hunting trip they were on, there’s no doubt they were illegally fishing in the Poor Knights.”

Malcolm said she could tell their location was around Punawai Bay because of the background and the typography of the island.

“There’s no way you cannot know it’s a marine reserve.

“The Poor Knights are incredibly distinctive.

“There’s no excuse for not realising.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.















