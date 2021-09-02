Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rocket Lab shares blast off - the reason behind today's surge

5 minutes to read
Founder and CEO Peter Beck rings the Nasdaq bell in a virtual ceremony to start Wednesday trading. Video / Supplied

Founder and CEO Peter Beck rings the Nasdaq bell in a virtual ceremony to start Wednesday trading. Video / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Rocket Lab's shares shot up as high much as 16 per cent in Thursday (Friday NZT) trading on the Nasdaq - following what was seen as a positive investment move, plus a rival's spectacular failure.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.