Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rocket Lab almost doubles loss, nabs another Nasa mission

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
Rocket Lab's new, larger, crew-capable Neutron Rocket, scheduled for its first launch in 2024. Video / Rocket Lab

American-Kiwi company Rocket Lab has nearly doubled its quarterly net loss to US$45.6 million ($71.9m) as it spends millions of dollars developing a bigger rocket to launch from the United States next year.

But the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business