The two Electron rockets that will be used for the back-to-back launches later this month. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Rocket Lab is looking to set a new fast-turnaround record for launches of its Electron rocket for a US agency that supplies intelligence for military and civilian clients.

It has its "Wise One Looks Ahead" launch scheduled from Pad A at Mahia on July 12, then a second launch, "Antipodean Adventure" scheduled for 10 days later on July 22.

"These twin missions are a demonstration of responsive space and will carry will national security payloads designed, built, and operated by the NRO [the US Department of Defence's National Reconnaissance Office], in partnership with the Australian Department of Defence," Rocket Lab says.

The Kiwi-American company's current record is three weeks - the time between two BlackSky missions launched at the end of last year on November 18 and December 9 respectively.

The overall record was recently set by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which during the first week of June managed three launches of its Falcon9 rocket within 36 hours.

The NRO says on its website that it uses "innovation and strategic partnerships to develop, acquire, launch and operate America's spy satellites."

It says its supplies intelligence to "the Department of Defense, two dozen federal agencies, the Intelligence Community, the military, and commercial partners - ensuring the United States maintains and expands its advantage amid increasing challenges from our adversaries."

Rocket Lab has staged a number of missions for the US Air Force and the US Department of Defense, and recently received a US$24.35m ($38.77m) grant from the USAF's new Space Force wing toward the development of its much larger Neutron rocket, due for its first launch in 2024.

But founder and CEO Peter Beck earlier told the Herald his company has a line in the sand: it will only launch research payloads, not military-operational hardware. Beck also noted that a number of US military-designed technologies, from the internet to satellite navigation, had provided significant benefits to civilian economies.

"The defence sector is very dual-use," Beck said.

"GPS is the best example. It's run, owned and operated and maintained by the US Air Force but we all use it to get to the supermarket."

The back-to-back bid comes at a time of mixed fortunes for Rocket Lab.

On May 3, a helicopter caught an Electron Rocket as it parachuted back to Earth, but could only hold it for seconds before the pilot decided it had become unstable.

And while Rocket Lab's Capstone launch and manoeuvres to lift the Nasa satellite into a higher orbit were a success, the US space agency's other two private partners, who are handling the current stage of the mission, have now lost contact with the moon-bound spacecraft.