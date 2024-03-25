Image / Getty Creative

We’re just days away from the introduction of road user chargers for electric vehicles on April 1.

Below are answers to a few frequently asked questions.

If there’s something you’re still scratching your head about, let me know and I’ll seek an answer from NZTA or Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

Will I get a big fine if I don’t have my act together by April 1?

No. It’s not highlighted anywhere on NZTA’s site, presumably because they want people to get a wriggle on. Transport Minister Simeon Brown’s January 16 announcement confirming EVs would lose their road user charges exemption from April 1 included the line: “There will be a two-month transition period to allow time for people to get registered in the RUC system without being penalised for unpaid RUC.”

This means owners have until May 31 to buy their first licence.

It’s standard for any regulation to have an education and warning letter phase - but if you do the right thing from the get-go, you’ll beat the last-minute rush.

How will the cops or VTNZ know if I’m dragging my heels?

When you pre-pay for a 1000km worth of road-user charges, you’ll get an RUC licence to display on your windshield.

It’s in the same size and blue-grey format as a rego label.

It’ll feature your plate number and - for easy digestibility by law enforcement - your mileage at the time you bought the block of RUCs (e.g. 40,300km) and what your odometer will read at the end of your pre-paid RUCs (e.g. 41,300km).

An odometer reading will be taken each time your car gets a warrant of fitness.

What if I’m over my RUC limit when I get a WOF?

If the odometer exceeds the RUCs purchased by the vehicle’s owner, they will be invoiced the difference.

The owner must pay within two months, or a penalty equal to 10 per cent of the amount owning will be applied.

If it’s still unpaid after three months, a further 10 per cent will be added.

What if I fib about my mileage?

If you try to cheat the process in any way, you’ll be liable for a fine of up to $15,000.

So, what are the charges for EVs?

Owners of sub 3000kg battery electric vehicles (”BEVs” or full-electric vehicles like every Tesla or BYD) have to pay $76 for every 1000km they drive.

Mileage must be pre-paid.

The AA says the average Kiwi driver clocks just under 12,000km a year, which works out to $912 a year in EV RUC - or probably the best part of $1000 once admin fees (below) are chucked in.

What’s the RUC for plug-in hybrids?

If you have a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) like the popular Mitsubishi Outlander, you’ll pay $38 per 1000km.

The reduced amount reflects the fact that a PHEV runs on both an electric motor and a petrol-powered internal combustion engine (which takes over when the battery is depleted), so owners are already paying petrol tax.

Did it change at the last minute?

Yes. Phevs were originally going to be charged $58 per 1000km driven but because most plug-in hybrids have small batteries that degrade over time, and end up spending a lot of time running petrol, there were over-charging concerns as Phev owners paid both RUCs and petrol tax.

Did they sneak in extra costs?

Yup. There will be an admin fee of $12.44 each time you pre-pay for a block of mileage online or $13.71 over the counter.

Where do I buy an RUC licence?

Via NZTA’s website (which will be operational on April 1 - a public holiday this year) or at any NZTA agent, such as any AA, VTNZ or NZ Post PostShop.

If you pre-pay online, your RUC licence label for your windshield will be sent in the post.

If you pay over the counter, you’ll get your label immediately.

How many RUC licences can I buy at once?

You can pre-pay for a minimum of one RUC licence (that is, pre-pay for 1000km of driving) or a maximum of six licences (that is, up to 6000km of driving).

Do I have to pay RUCs if I’ve got an electric van or truck?

Not if it’s more than 3000kg. EVs above that weight will maintain their exemption until December 31, 2025.

Does a hybrid have to pay RUCs?

No, a hybrid, such as a Prius, does not have to pay. If a car doesn’t recharge from a wall outlet, you don’t have to pay.

What else is exempt?

Anything below 1000kg. So there are no RUCs for e-scooters, e-bikes, e-mopeds or e-motorcycles.

Why is the Government whacking EVs with RUCs?

In 2016, the then-National Government granted electric vehicles an exemption from road user charges to encourage uptake.

It was always billed as a temporary exemption until EVs reached 2 per cent of NZ’s fleet - a point they hit last year on the back of the Clean Car Discount surge that saw more than 100,000 fully-electric vehicles and phevs on our roads.

The outgoing Labour Government also supported the imposition of RUCs on EVs from April 1.

Both major parties are mindful that fuel tax contributes around $2 billion toward the cost of funding and maintaining roads.

That sum would otherwise be seriously eroded as New Zealand’s fleet electrifies.

Will it still be cheaper to run an EV?

Some EV owners have said they support RUCs in principle, but not at $76 per 1000km, which they say works out to about double what a fuel-efficient petrol car such as a Suzuki Swift pays in fuel excise tax.

The counterargument is that EVs are heavier, so cause more wear and tear on roads.

Pro-EV group Rewiring Aotearoa ran numbers (peer-reviewed by Professor Sean Hendy) that found even with RUCs, an average-priced EV’s annual running costs ($3867 with public charging, $2230 with home charging) would still work out cheaper than an average-price petrol car ($4336).

But because the average price of a new EV ($56,300) is so much higher than the average cost of a new petrol car ($37,900), the picture is more mixed when up-front costs are factored in, with the total cost of ownership of a petrol car falling between a publically-charged EV and a home-charged EV.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.