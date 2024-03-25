Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Road user charges for EVs from April 1: Questions answered

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Image / Getty Creative

Image / Getty Creative

We’re just days away from the introduction of road user chargers for electric vehicles on April 1.

Below are answers to a few frequently asked questions.

If there’s something you’re still scratching your head about,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business