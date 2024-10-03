Advertisement
Home / Business

Rising business confidence exactly what New Zealand needs - Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Labour spokeswoman for finance Barbara Edmonds debate policy at Mood of the Boardroom 2024. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Chief executives are the most optimistic about the economy since 2016, according to Mood of the Boardroom
  • Despite optimism, many businesses face challenges, including rising energy costs
  • The retail sector is still under pressure with consumer spending still weak

EDITORIAL

Light at the end of the tunnel? Green Shoots? Call it what you want, a sense of optimism is seeping back into the business community.

As the Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom survey demonstrated yesterday, the country’s top chief executives are the most optimistic

