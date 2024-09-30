Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Signs of optimism for retail sector - NZIER survey shows rising confidence levels

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Business confidence improved in the September quarter. Photo / Michael Craig

Business confidence improved in the September quarter. Photo / Michael Craig

The latest NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) shows a marked improvement in business confidence in the September quarter. A net 5% of firms expect a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months.

This is a significant drop from the net 40%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business