Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Mass immigration isn’t working. We need to get more Kiwis into jobs - Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
Immigration has made New Zealand a more vibrant country, but mass immigration is lunacy and unnecessary, Richard Prebble says. Photo / Alex Burton

Immigration has made New Zealand a more vibrant country, but mass immigration is lunacy and unnecessary, Richard Prebble says. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

The New Zealand economy is a pyramid scheme. The Treasury’s Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu) says all that is keeping us out of a recession is increasing the population, at a rate expected

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business