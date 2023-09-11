General views of Auckland International Airport arrivals and departures as New Zealand prepares to open the borders to travellers. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 01 May 2022 NZH 05Aug22 - S&P Global Ratings sees a gradual recovery ahead for NZ airports.

Annual migration records have been smashed, with more people arriving into New Zealand than ever in the year to July.

But the number of Kiwis departing is also on the rise, and fast approaching record levels.

New Zealand had a record net migration gain of 96,200 in the July 2023 year, according to Stats NZ data released today.

The 208,400 migrant arrivals in the year to July 31 was also the highest number on record for an annual period.

”The record net migration gain in the July 2023 year follows 12 months of a fully open New Zealand border and equates to a net gain of about 19 people per 1000 population,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said today.

This reversed a net migration loss of 14,500 in the July 2022 year.

But the number of Kiwis departing also rose - to an annual loss of 39,400.

“The net gain of non-New Zealand citizens continues to set new records, while the net loss of New Zealand citizens is approaching the record loss of 44,400 in the February 2012 year,” Islam said.

The net migration gain in the July 2023 year was made up of a net gain of 135,600 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 39,400 New Zealand citizens.

Citizens of India, the Philippines, China, South Africa and Fiji drove net migration gains in the July 2023 year.

The annual numbers, which reflected a big surge in the first few months of the year as borders fully opened, broke several records.

As well as the net migration record of 96,200, the July year saw provisional annual records for total migrant arrivals of 208,400.

Before the 2023 record levels, the previous record was 184,900 in the March 2020 year.

The number of migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens hit a record of 182,500.

The net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens hit 135,600.

Before the 2023 record levels, the previous record was 80,400 in the March 2020 year.

There have now been 16 consecutive months of net migration gains of non-New Zealand citizens from April 2022, amounting to 145,400 people.

This net migration gain compared with a net migration loss of 32,300 non-New Zealand citizens in the 24 months from April 2020 to March 2022, when Covid-related border and travel restrictions were in place, Stats NZ said.

There have been 21 consecutive months of net migration losses of New Zealand citizens to July 2023, amounting to 55,600 people.

That followed 27 months of mainly net migration gains of New Zealand citizens, amounting to 32,100 people.

Provisional estimates for the year ended July 2023 compared with the year ended July 2022 were: