Revaluations push Kiwi Property Group result up 205%, last year's net loss now profit

Clive Mackenzie who is the new CEO of NZ's biggest real estate business, Kiwi Property talks to the NZ Herald.

Big property revaluation boosts were responsible for one of New Zealand's biggest NZX listed landlords enjoying 205 per cent bottom-line boost and last year's net loss becoming a profit.

Last year, Kiwi Property Group suffered a $289.9m reduction in its property values but this year, that became a $99.8m gain. So net profit after turned around hugely from last year's $186.7m loss to a $196.5m profit in the year to March 31, 2021.

But revenue fell slightly for one of the largest listed companies on the NZX: Kiwi made $241.4m revenue last year but $232.5m this year

Kiwi's office assets had a 10.2 per cent fair value gain, while mixed-use was up 1.5 per cent. The company's property portfolio was valued at $3.3b.

Kiwi Property Group chief executive Clive Mackenzie. Photo / Dean Purcell

Despite the growth in net profit, the result was adversely impacted by Covid-19. The cost of asset lockdowns and the associated rent relief measures contributed to a 7.1 per cent reduction in net rental income, which decreased to $173.6m for the year.

Operating profit before tax fell 10.3 per cent to $116.3m.

Clive Mackenzie, chief executive, said: "Like many businesses, Kiwi Property was affected by Covid-19 in the 2021 financial year, with the cost of supporting our tenants, following early lockdowns in particular, causing a drag on operating profit. Despite this, we ended the year in a robust position, with leasing projections and rental abatements tracking better than forecast."