Revaluations push Kiwi Property Group result up 205%, last year's net loss now profit

2 minutes to read
Clive Mackenzie who is the new CEO of NZ's biggest real estate business, Kiwi Property talks to the NZ Herald.

Anne Gibson
Property editor, NZ Herald

Big property revaluation boosts were responsible for one of New Zealand's biggest NZX listed landlords enjoying 205 per cent bottom-line boost and last year's net loss becoming a profit.

Last year, Kiwi Property Group suffered