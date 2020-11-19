Website of the Year

Retired farmers invested in $59m Nido building, worried after builder goes under

Inside NZ's biggest retail store: Ikea rival Nido set to open second level of 27,000 sqm site. Video / Nido
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Retired farmers who contributed some of the $59 million poured into a proportional share ownership scheme to buy New Zealand's largest homeware store are worried after the shop's builder went into liquidation this month.

Two

