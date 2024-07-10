Advertisement
Retailer Cotton On opens new 1.7ha New Zealand business hub at $250m Goodman estate

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
The new Roma Road logistics hub where Cotton On has leased one of four new warehouses. Photo / Goodman Property Trust

Australian-founded global retailer Cotton On is opening a new 1.7ha business and distribution hub for New Zealand after leasing the building from NZX-listed Goodman Property Trust at its new $250 million Roma Road .

