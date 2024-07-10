Around 1000 staff work for the business in New Zealand, the spokeswoman in Geelong said.

James Spence (left) and Mike Gimblett in one of the new warehouses at Goodman Property Trust's new Roma Rd development. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Hardwick said Cotton On had opened new distribution centres in the last two years in Australia, South Africa, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom and now here.

Around 2m items of clothing in 26,000 different styles were in the new Auckland distribution centre, he said.

Four new buildings at Goodman’s new Puketāpapa Mt Roskill estate are:

60 Roma Rd: Warehouse of 3855sq m for lease, with completion later this year. Designed by Jonathan Walker Architects. It has a 450sq m office on two levels and 515sq m of exterior canopy for loading undercover, along with an 886sq m yard and 28 car parks; 61 Roma Rd: 4000sq m warehouse for lighting specialists Signify, designed by Jonathan Walker Architects; 62 Roma Rd: 17,300sq m warehouse for Cotton On, designed by Williams Architects, completed and built by Aspec Construction; 63 Roma Rd: 17,700sq m warehouse as a parcel processing facility for New Zealand Post, designed by Williams Architects. Goodman has a 20-year lease in place, building and offices completed.

James Spence, Goodman Property Trust chief executive, said on a tour in April that all four warehouses have internal stud heights above a soaring 16m, enabling tall racking systems for maximum efficiencies.

The fourth warehouse at Goodman Property Trust's Roma Rd estate. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“It’s all about getting more out of your footprint and making it much more economical and at a location so close to the motorway,” Spence said.

Some tenants left warehouses of only 4000sq m to 5000sq m for the much larger footprint buildings the trust was offering, he said. That made a huge difference to their business.

Goodman developed the four warehouses on the site it bought from Foodstuffs for $93m.

Foodstuffs operated its headquarters from Roma Rd for many decades but left to move into New Zealand’s biggest new building with a 7.7ha warehouse, equivalent to eight rugby fields, at Māngere’s The Landings.

The Cotton On spokeswoman said the new hub had a gym, kitchen, large collaborative dining and breakout area and outdoor BBQ space for team functions.

Kerry Ashford, Cotton On New Zealand country manager, said the new base features included “advanced lighting and cooling systems, an in-house embroidery centre, docks with ergonomic boom gates to support the handling of inbound and outbound shipments and stock management processes to underpin efficiency and stock integrity”.

Andy Sanderson, global distribution general manager, said it set up the business for growth across brands, e-commerce and wholesale.

Cotton On employs around 20,000 staff in around 1500 stores in 22 countries.

