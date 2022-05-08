Voyager 2021 media awards
Market thought we were 'mad' - Goodman on $93m land buy for $250m logistics hub

4 minutes to read
Goodman Property Trust is building a new NZ Post parcel handling building in plans for 13.1.ha of land previously owned by Foodstuffs North Island. Video / Brett Phibbs

Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

"A lot of market feedback was that we were mad at the time," said the chief of a new $250 million logistics/warehouse centre in Puketāpapa/Mt Roskill.

Goodman Property Trust's John Dakin was referring to 2018

