Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ shares feel heat from Australia's first interest rate hike

4 minutes to read
The local sharemarket fell as the RBA hiked interest rates across the Tasman.

The local sharemarket fell as the RBA hiked interest rates across the Tasman.

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Australia's first interest rate hike in more than 11 years to combat rising inflation buffeted the New Zealand sharemarket, which fell nearly 1 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index started strongly but fell steadily throughout

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.