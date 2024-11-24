Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said there has been particular softness in discretionary spending.
“Looking at the longer-term trends in the retail sector, sales have been trending down over the past year as households have wound back their spending in response to increases in living costs and high interest rates,” Ranchhod said.
“We expect to see retail spending gradually pushing higher as we go into the holiday shopping season, with a more meaningful rise expected through mid-2025.”
Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said last year was really difficult, but now the industry is in “a world of hurt”.
“The sense was that inflation was getting under control; it was pretty clear that the economic factors were starting to turn,” Young said.
“It’s too early for the consumers to start spending and getting their wallet out of their pocket.”
She emphasised that unemployment is starting to hit smaller regions of New Zealand, and how it’s likely to impact the businesses in those communities.
As for the businesses trying to “Survive to ‘25″, she expects further imminent cuts to the OCR to help but believes it will take until the end of the first quarter of next year for things to truly turn around.