Focus Live: PM Ardern and David Clark on supermarket regulatory measures. Video / NZ Herald

Retail NZ says it is sceptical that the Government's move to force the big two supermarkets to sell groceries to their competitors at set prices and terms if they fail to adequately wholesale market voluntarily will deliver better prices for consumers.

Greg Harford, chief executive of the retail industry group, said historically Government intervention had not delivered better prices.

Harford said if the Government wanted to deliver better grocery prices for consumers then it could simply remove GST on fruit and vegetables - resulting in an instant 15 per cent cut on current prices.

"We are supportive of some aspects of the response from the Government on the findings of the Commerce Commission – like the code of conduct and independent dispute resolution scheme.

"However, we are sceptical that Government intervention and further regulation in the wholesale market will deliver better prices for Kiwis. Historically we haven't seen Government intervention in these circumstances deliver better prices, for example the regulation of Telecom," Harford told the Herald.

"New entrants to the market, or other retailers moving into the grocery market haven't required Government intervention in order to set up shop in the New Zealand market or deliver competition in prices. We note that retail is different to markets such as telecommunications or electricity in that retailers tend to want to differentiate themselves by offering products and services that are different from their competitors."

This afternoon Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark fleshed out the Government's plan to improve supermarket competition. He said it would start working on a regulatory backstop to make big supermarket companies, like Foodstuffs and Woolworths, provide wholesale goods to competitors at a fair price.

The idea is to give smaller retailers and new market entrants a leg-up, by helping them source and sell a wider range of groceries at better prices.

He provided more details about the new rules.

"Under these changes the existing duopoly will be required to negotiate wholesale offerings to their competitors on commercial terms," Clark explained.

"However if those prices are not what we would expect in a competitive wholesale market the new Grocery Commissioner will be able to impose additional regulation to force fairer prices.

"Ultimately if these interventions don't deliver a fair deal, new regulations can be utilised to require the major retailers to provide wholesale supply at certain terms, including price and range."

Clark said the new system would incentivise the major supermarkets to "play fair".

The Government is calling the move "a shake-up of the grocery sector" and said that it will ultimately drive cheaper prices for consumers at the checkout.

A year-long study into the grocery market by the Commerce Commission found that supermarkets in this country earn $1 million a day in excess profits because of a lack of competition.

The study found that the sector is not giving Kiwis a fair deal, with a lack of competition to keep prices competitive.

The Government has since been working on ways better govern the supermarket sector and increase competition. It recently announced it had appointed a grocery commissioner to police the sector and "blow the whistle" on rip-offs.

The watchdog would be based within the Commerce Commission and review competition in the sector annually.

Consumer NZ has welcomed the government's efforts to increase competition in the sector.

Earlier this year, the not-for-profit petitioned the Government to go further than the Commerce Commission's recommendations and look into regulating access to wholesale supply. A petition by Consumer NZ for this racked up more than 78,000 signatures.

"We are pleased the Government has recognised that relying on the supermarket giants to play fair was never going to work," said Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy.

"Although the devil will be in the detail, wholesale access is the key to healthy competition in the grocery sector.

"It will remain difficult for grocery retailers outside the duopoly to set up or expand if they can't access a decent range of wholesale groceries at reasonable prices. This is the logical next step in the Government's work plan to fix the broken supermarket sector.

MORE TO COME