Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Resales of homes over past two years up 26% over previous two

6 minutes to read
The Auckland suburb of Herne Bay had some big wins post-Covid. Photo / OneRoof

The Auckland suburb of Herne Bay had some big wins post-Covid. Photo / OneRoof

NZ Herald
By Catherine Smith

Resales of homes in the two years since Covid arrived in New Zealand have increased as have resale profits, new analysis from OneRoof shows.

According to data from OneRoof's data partner Valocity, 8700 properties were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.