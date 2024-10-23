Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Report sees billions in productivity gains from UFB fibre

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

New Zealand’s fibre rollout has delivered outsized productivity benefits, according to a new report by Deloitte – although it also notes there are six steps that should be taken to “unlock future benefits”.

The Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) rollout began in 2011 and wrapped up just over a decade later, connecting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business