Rebel tailwind for Briscoe's third-quarter sales

Briscoes managing director Rod Duke at one of his stores in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A busy few months at Rebel Sport helped propel Briscoe Group sales to $175.5 million for the third quarter.

That was up 26.8 per cent on the comparable $138.5m sales figure last year, which was impacted by Covid restrictions in Auckland.

Sporting good sales jumped by a third to $67.8m, while homeware sales increased 23.2 per cent to $107.7m for the 13-week period to Oct 30.

Online sales represented 18.3 per cent of that at group level. Quarterly sales were also up a 25.1 per cent on the comparable period for 2019, before the pandemic.

That helped push up nine-month sales numbers from February to October from $496.9m to $543.5m.

Homeware, under the Briscoes brand, lifted sales by 8.5 per cent, with sporting goods up 10.8 per cent.

Managing director Rod Duke said the group was pleased with the significant lift in sales, in spite of ongoing supply-chain disruption and cost increases, a weaker New Zealand dollar and declining consumer confidence as a result of significant cost-of-living increases.

As the group moves into the "crucial" fourth quarter, Duke said it was confident of producing a full-year net profit that was more than the prior year's $87.9m.