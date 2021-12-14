Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Real Estate Authority's committee forced to pay agent $14,340 after wrongful charges laid

6 minutes to read
The agent, unhappy with the Real Estate Authority, made a costs application to the tribunal. Photo / supplied

The agent, unhappy with the Real Estate Authority, made a costs application to the tribunal. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

The Crown's real estate agent regulator has been forced to pay $14,340 after laying charges against an agent which were subsequently withdrawn.

The Real Estate Authority's complaints assessment committee was found not to have "made

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.