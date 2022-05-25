Rakon reports record profit, reveals new dividend policy

Staff at a Rakon plant in Auckland. Photo / File

Rakon has reported record earnings for its year to March, but says all profit will be reinvested for growth as it moves to a new dividend policy - which sees no profit payout to shareholders after the bumper year.

The Auckland-based maker of advanced frequency control and timing solutions - used in everything from 5G telecommunications gear to low earth orbiting satellites to data centres that need to keep exact time - said its net profit tripled from the year-ago $9.6 million to $31m as revenue rose by a third to $172.0m.

Adjusted ebitda more than doubled to $54.4m, and came in just ahead of revised-upward guidance of $49m-$53m.

Operating cashflow improved by 51 per cent to $30.2m, while Rakon's net cash increased by $18.2m to $23.2m.

Investors hoping for a dividend were out of luck, however.

Rakon chairwoman Lorraine Witten used the full-year result to announce a new dividend policy that will see a profit payout to shareholders assessed on its merits each year as growth opportunities and other market factors are assessed annually.

The firm previously pledged to pay out 50 per cent of its after-tax profit in dividends "if fiscally appropriate".

This year, the board has decided all surplus cash "should be fully allocated to support planned growth and capital expenditure requirements, and therefore no dividend will be paid for the 2022 financial year," Witten said.

New chief executive Sinan Altug said Rakon's order book was strong, but did not offer any profit or venue guidance for FY2023.

Altug said key markets for Rakon, including 5G mobile network upgrades, big tech firms expanding data centres and the satellite industry, were set to continue strong growth.

Co-founder Brent Robinson - who stepped down as CEO in December but remains as chief technology officer and a director - recently told the Herald that chip shortage caused by Covid had boosted Rakon's margins, and opened doors to new business as rival technology providers felt the squeeze.

Some 99.5 per cent of Rakon's 1000 staff across NZ, India and elsewhere are vaccinated, Altug said today. Its factories were not being affected by the pandemic.

Rakon shares closed Tuesday at $1.63. The stock is up 75 per cent for the year, if still some distance from its 2000s high when it touched $5.00.