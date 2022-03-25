Costco is due to open its first New Zealand store in Auckland. Photo / Chris Keall

By RNZ

Customers have been queuing to get their hands on a coveted Costco membership months before the country's first store officially opens.

The American wholesale store giant is due to open its first New Zealand store on Gunton Drive at Westgate in Auckland in August.

For days, customers have queued in chilly conditions for membership, and the wait for some today was up to 90 minutes.

One of those was Nitya Reddy, who was sure to get time off work this morning to get his hands on a membership.

He said with the rising costs of living, retail competition could help alleviate financial stress for consumers.

Another person waiting in line was Anne-Marie Koszegi, who said it was the hype that brought her to Costco.

I'm standing in light rain, queuing to sign up for a Costco membership some 3-4 months before the store is even expected to open. pic.twitter.com/sRUywvOKMK — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) March 22, 2022

With everything on offer from gas to goods, Koszegi said it would be brilliant having so much under one roof.

Casey Frost said it would be a good start in addressing the fuel crisis.

The NZ Herald has reported that a self-service petrol station is nearing completion and due to open ahead of the store's opening.

But the products in-store and fuel onsite will only be available to members, with fees priced at $60 for individuals and $55 for businesses annually.

Over in the United States, shoppers reportedly flocked to sign up to Costco just to save on fuel as the impact of rising prices stretched worldwide.