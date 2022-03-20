Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Petrol price war? Costco NZ opens for memberships, readies service station for early opening

4 minutes to read
The Costco service station under construction at Westgate in northwest Auckland, just over the road from the retailer's 14,000sqm store. Photo / Cole Slawson

The Costco service station under construction at Westgate in northwest Auckland, just over the road from the retailer's 14,000sqm store. Photo / Cole Slawson

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

A petrol price war could be looming - at least for Auckland's northwest.

Costco says its administrative office is taking memberships from today - and that its service station, now nearing completion, will open before

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.