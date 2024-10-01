Qatar Airways agrees to buy 25% stake in Virgin Australia

The deal will increase Virgin Australia’s competition with national airline Qantas. Photo / 123RF

Qatar Airways has agreed a deal to buy a stake in Virgin Australia, the country’s second-largest carrier, the latest in a number of international acquisitions by the Gulf airline.

The deal will see Qatar Airways buy a 25% equity stake in Virgin Australia from private equity group Bain Capital, which bought the carrier originally set up by Sir Richard Branson out of administration during the pandemic.

The two airlines said in a statement the deal was part of a wider plan to eventually publicly list Virgin Australia, where Qatar Airways expects to be a cornerstone investor.

Qatar Airways is wholly owned by the Qatari government, and the deal will be subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.

Virgin Australia will return to long-haul flying as part of the agreement, and will feed passengers into Qatar’s hub in Doha on flights from Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney on leased aircraft from 2025.