Qantas keeps the faith in Warriors making the NRL grand final - with an out clause for fans

The Warriors booked their spot in the preliminary finals after a rout of the Newcastle Knights last weekend. Qantas is now offering cut-rate fares over the weekend of the grand final. Photo / Aaron Gillions / www.photosport.nz

Qantas is launching a 24-hour sale on flights between Auckland and Sydney to help Warriors fans get to Australia for the grand final weekend.

Sale fares starting from $249 one-way will be available on selected flights with the Australian airline from Auckland to Sydney between September 28 and October 1, and selected flights from Sydney to Auckland between October 2-4.

But it’s giving fans an out if the Warriors don’t make it past the Broncos this weekend.

“Qantas is waiving the standard $100 flight change fee on these fares so that fans can put the fare towards any other flight (route or time) over the next 12 months if their team doesn’t make the grand final,” the airline says.

A fare difference may apply.

A spokesperson said the sale means fans can lock in a great discounted fare this week, with the option to change their flight if their team doesn’t make it.

The fares cost lest than regular fares on flights to Sydney, particularly those scheduled during the busy school holiday period.

The grand final will be at Accor Stadium in Sydney on October 1, and if the Warriors win in Brisbane this weekend, they will play either the Panthers or the Storm, who’ll play a preliminary final over the weekend.