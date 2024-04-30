TVNZ political editor Maiki Sherman (left) and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo montage / Oliver Rusden

TVNZ says it is dealing with about 50 formal complaints over its coverage of the latest 1News-Verian political poll, with some viewers - as well as the Prime Minister and a former senior Labour MP - critical of the tone of the 6pm report.

TVNZ political editor Maiki Sherman’s reporting of the poll results - all three parties that make up the coalition Government have lost support - was described by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon earlier today as “a little frothy and sensationalist”.

Among various adjectives, metaphors and analysis, Sherman variously described a “nightmare” poll for the coalition that would “absolutely rock the entire Parliament”.

She introduced her report with the words: “Political turbulence ahead - buckle up, brace for impact.”

National, Act and NZ First were all down - behind the combined support of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori - and Sherman described how - “bang!” - Winston Peters’ party, on 4 per cent, would be out of Parliament “in what could be mayday for the coalition”.

TVNZ political editor Maiki Sherman presents the poll results on TVNZ's 6pm news.

As some members of the public have pointed out, the next election is still two and a half years away, although Sherman did accurately describe how the poll results were unprecedented for such a fresh Government.

The report, and the language used, has sparked a range of talkback calls to Newstalk ZB, letters to the editor of the NZ Herald and a range of complaints directly to TVNZ from viewers.

A TVNZ spokeswoman said today: “We have received approximately 50 complaints through the Formal Complaints process.”

“We always welcome feedback from our viewers on our programming and coverage. These complaints will be considered and responded to through our formal complaints process.”

To put those 50 complaints in context, TVNZ received 2232 formal complaints in 2023 - an average of just over six a day across a full year.

Former Labour MP Stuart Nash told Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan today: “I thought the TV One reporting on it was absolutely shocking, if I’m honest with you.

“I thought the tone that they portrayed was the sort of tone you do three weeks out from an election, not two and a half years,” Nash said.

“Two and a half years out from an election and there’s a big graphic on the TV saying Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori can form a government. What?

“The chances of there being an election are about zero, so be a little bit more staid in your reporting. A little bit more balance, a little bit more pragmatic.

“There is not going to be an election for another two and a half years. Let’s see how things play out.

“You can report on this. Just don’t get all melodramatic.”

The TVNZ spokeswoman said the broadcaster would expect coverage of the poll to “spark lively discussion and debate”.

“It’s not unusual for us to receive public complaints on a segment that enters the public conversation and is reported on by other media outlets.”

On his Newstalk ZB breakfast show earlier on Tuesday, host Mike Hosking played the Prime Minister a series of audio clips of Sherman’s piece - Luxon responded by describing it as “a little frothy and sensationalist”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and TVNZ political editor Maiki Sherman come face to face during the caucus run on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

At a stand-up press conference at Parliament later on Tuesday, Sherman asked the Prime Minister about that comment.

Sherman: “Why do you say it’s sensationalist?”

Luxon: “Oh, look, I didn’t actually see the news last night. I was played the remarks from the report. I appreciate you’ve got a job to do, I’ve got a job to do. I’m focused on fixing New Zealand.”

Sherman: “Why didn’t you watch the report - don’t you think that it’s important to get a mood of the public?”

Luxon: “I get my news feed in lots of different ways. I just actually haven’t seen your report last night.”

The TVNZ spokeswoman said executive editor Phil O’Sullivan “fully supports the way the poll and wider context was delivered by Maiki and her political team”.

“The overall change in the coalition Government’s level of support that the poll results showed was unexpected and interesting. We note other media outlets including NZME [publisher of the NZ Herald] described the results of the poll with words such as ‘coalition crumble’, ‘potentially disastrous’, ‘surprising’, ‘unusual’ and ‘shocking’,” she said.

It was the role of the political editor, she said, “to provide analysis, context and insights, above and beyond presenting the numbers”.

“As noted in the report, it is rare to have a new coalition Government failing to maintain a majority in a poll so early in their term. The last time something similar to this occurred was during the third-term Governments of John Key (2015) and Helen Clark (2006).”

Asked if TVNZ would be reviewing its coverage, the spokeswoman said: “We consistently review our news coverage to ensure we maintain the high standards our viewers expect.

“All our reporters and presenters, including Maiki, have distinct approaches to presenting and they are encouraged to use their own style.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.