Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Serko shares surge on strong business update - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Serko chief executive Darrin Grafton. The technology company rose 55c or 17.35 per cent to $3.72 after providing a strong business update. Photo / Dean Purcell

Serko chief executive Darrin Grafton. The technology company rose 55c or 17.35 per cent to $3.72 after providing a strong business update. Photo / Dean Purcell

Technology company Serko surged nearly 20 per cent on a strong business update as the New Zealand sharemarket posted a handy gain.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky day before closing, with a late

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business