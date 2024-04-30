Voyager 2023 media awards
Lamborghini-driving fraud-accused charged over $8.6m scheme

Matt Nippert
By
Gerard Peters, infamous for parking his Lamborghini in a disabled parking space in 2015, has recently been charged by the Serious Fraud Office for his role in a multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

The Serious Fraud Office has laid charges against six people over a complex $8.6m mortgage fraud scheme that left one pensioner moving into what she thought was her mortgage-free new home only to find a

