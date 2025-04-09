“The inaugural service was commanded by chief pilot Captain ‘Torchy’ Uren and on board were four New Zealand-born cabin crew members, along with Qantas founder Sir Hudson Fysh and his wife Lady Fysh.”
The 707s, new at the time, offered 20 seats in a first-class cabin and 84 seats in economy.
The airline said it was releasing previously unpublished historical content from its archives.
“The first Qantas services operated on Lockheed L-188 Electra turboprops and the inaugural service in October 1961 flew from Sydney to Wellington and was seen off by Qantas co-founder Hudson Fysh and the New Zealand Prime Minister at the time.”