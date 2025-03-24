Qantas’ Auckland lounge to close for rebuild next month

Qantas chief customer and digital officer Catriona Larritt said the revamped Auckland lounge should bring the city up to scratch with lounges overseas.

Another rendering of the new Qantas lounge in Auckland expected to open in early 2026. Photo / Supplied

“Auckland is one of the key hubs on our international network with demand across the Tasman continuing to grow,” Larritt said.

“We’re building this new lounge for our customers and frequent flyers to align with our award-winning global lounge experience and as part of major upgrades happening around the network.”

The airline said additional shower suites and dedicated space to work with USB and charging stations for long-haul travellers would be installed, building on the success of the direct Auckland-to-New York service,

Qantas launched the New York service in 2023 and competes with Air New Zealand on the route.

Flights from Auckland to JFK Airport take about 16 hours. Due partly to influences from jet streams, the return flight is about 90 minutes to two hours longer.

Qantas said the new lounge, expected to open early next year, would offer customers a wider selection of premium dining options before take-off.

The airline said it would have space for a la carte and buffet dining, and a bar stocked with New Zealand wines.

Qantas said the lounge was designed in collaboration with Sydney-based Caon Design Office and Akin Atelier, as well as the New Zealand studio of Architectus.

Some of Architectus’ recent work included Auckland’s SeaLink Wynyard Ferry Terminal and Catalina Bay Apartments in Hobsonville Point.

The airline said interiors will draw on the New Zealand landscape and materials used will be crafted and sourced in partnership with Kiwi suppliers.

Larritt said the Auckland project followed Qantas’ investment into regional lounge networks.

The airline was aiming to upgrade seven lounges across Australia in the next 12 months.

Those lounges were at Coffs Harbour, Emerald, Gladstone, Karratha, Mackay, Rockhampton and Tamworth.