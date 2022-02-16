Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

PwC NZ boss backs the office as businesses brace for Omicron

5 minutes to read
PwC NZ's office space above the Commercial Bay shopping centre. Photo / Supplied

PwC NZ's office space above the Commercial Bay shopping centre. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

PwC NZ has one of the newest and most expensive office spaces in Auckland CBD but just 20 per cent of its workers are coming in to use it and that is expected to fall

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.