Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Public Purse: Why so many of NZ’s neediest school children could be missing out on a free school lunch

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist
6 mins to read
A demonstration in Auckland's Queen St demanded action on child poverty more than a decade ago but the country still isn't feeding all the kids who go to school hungry. Photo / Doug Sherring

A demonstration in Auckland's Queen St demanded action on child poverty more than a decade ago but the country still isn't feeding all the kids who go to school hungry. Photo / Doug Sherring

OPINION:

The Public Purse is a new fortnightly Herald column focused on the public sector and how taxpayer money is spent.

The cost of free school lunches is up to $325 million a year and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business