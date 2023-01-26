TVNZ's advertising is expected to take a hit this decade but National has said the proposed merger with Radio NZ will not help. Photo / Supplied

Scientist and public academic Sir Peter Gluckman says disturbing flaws have persisted in the bill to create a merger between TVNZ and Radio New Zealand.

Gluckman is chair of Kio Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, a University of Auckland think tank studying the proposed merger.

Koi Tū said a Parliamentary select committee had made improvements but the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill was still unfit for purpose.

Gluckman said these flaws were evident in a draft returned to Parliament.

“If the public is to place their trust in the entity ... they need to be in no doubt that it is independent from any potential political interference,” Gluckman said.

“The bill still has a long way to go before that is achieved.”

The select committee recommended the new entity be an autonomous Crown entity.

But Koi Tū had said that was a step back from the level of independence RNZ and TVNZ currently enjoyed.

The think tank said the public might suspect the Government wanted the new entity to be less independent than its predecessors.

“That is very disappointing,” Gluckman said.

And he said he was “disturbed” that a provision requiring Parliament to review the new entity had been watered down.

Under current proposals, a review of the merged entity must be done after five years of operation, but Kio Tū said it was unclear who will order or carry out the review.

“Koi Tū suggested a role for a Parliamentary Commissioner, akin to the Ombudsman, in overseeing the new organisation,” the think tank added.

“We are disappointed that, far from accepting that recommendation, the committee has reduced the role of Parliament.”

Gluckman said the select committee took a positive step in recommending the new entity be defined as more than a broadcaster, but failed to try redefine itself as a creation of the digital age.

“The charter looks like something with which the existing state broadcasters would be comfortable,” Gluckman added.

A most pressing question, Gluckman said, was whether the Government intended to proceed with the bill.

The University of Auckland said Koi Tū's submission was developed by experts, including industry, academic and legal professionals.

Gluckman trained as a paediatrician and was the first chief science adviser to the Prime Minister, serving under John Key, Bill English and Jacinda Ardern.

In 2015 he received the country’s highest civilian honour when he was added to the Order of New Zealand.

The Government has previously argued the new public media entity will be built on the best of RNZ and TVNZ.

Former broadcasting minister Kris Faafoi said the entity would provide what existing audiences valued, and better reach groups not currently well served.

Faafoi’s successor Willie Jackson last month said the merger was about “future-proofing media” in light of declining revenues and audiences for TVNZ and RNZ.

Ardern last month voiced support for the merger, and said it was important to ensure the mediums utilised by RNZ and TVNZ were done so efficiently.

Nats: ‘Staggering’ secrecy around media monolith

The National Party this week raised concerns about the merged entity’s cost and transparency.

The party said it seemed taxpayers would have to pay more than $6 billion over the next 30 years, as well as upfront costs of $370 million revealed in last year’s Budget.

National said the new “media monolith” would have huge implications for the commercial media sector, for advertisers, for consumers of content, and for the public of New Zealand.

The party said editorial independence has been somewhat strengthened by the select committee but there was still a lack of assurance over the new entity’s culture.

National also said a “staggering” lack of clarity existed over how the rule of law might be undermined by so many overriding clauses relating to workers’ rights, contract rights, and competition law.

“We also find it ludicrous the Strong Public Media Establishment Board never appeared before the committee considering the bill ... forcing members to rely on the advice by the officials of the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Manatu Taonga, who are spearheading the merger and wider Government media sector plans.”

National members said the party hoped the merger was not part of new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ agenda and believed the merger should be stopped.

“The entire saga behind the Labour Government’s plans for the media sector has been nothing but embarrassing, with multiple ministers, countless reviews and working groups and millions of dollars in wasted spending all behind a pall of a lack of openness and transparency.”

National MPs said Koi Tū was correct to describe the bill as incomplete and unsafe to enact.

“It is not needed, it is not justified, it is unsafe, it is detrimental to the media landscape of New Zealand, and, above all, it is dangerous to our democracy.”