Property Insider: Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei ‘keen to acquire’ $125m-plus Epsom campus; leasehold reform in UK; marinas all go

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
The University of Auckland's Epsom campus for the Faculty of Education. Photo / Richard Robinson

Goodbye, leafy Epsom, for Auckland University’s Education Faculty. Now, powerful rangatira Ngarimu Blair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has reiterated its historical importance, reminding of whakawhanaungatanga and manaakitanga of his tīpuna. Leasehold reform in Britain and Business Herald’s new column, offering insight into what those on the inside of the property industry are talking about, what worries them, what they’re celebrating, the rises, the falls and who’s doing what.

