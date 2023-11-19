Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Controversial Kennedy Point marina on Waiheke Island opens today

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Protester at Kennedy Point strips naked in an attempt to stop two construction workers tie a cable rope. Video / Supplied

New Zealand’s most controversial marina opens today with the first boats due to arrive at the new Waiheke Island facility from 7am.

Kitt Littlejohn, a director of Kennedy Point Boatharbour, said about six vessels

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business