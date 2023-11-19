New Zealand’s most controversial marina opens today with the first boats due to arrive at the new Waiheke Island facility from 7am.

Kitt Littlejohn, a director of Kennedy Point Boatharbour, said about six vessels would berth in Pūtuki Bay in the next few days and up to 60 boats were booked to be in before Christmas.

The marina had 181 berths of which 173 were sold, he said.

Despite being sold, many berths would be available for casual rent because their owners wouldn’t have boats there immediately or continuously, he said.

Berths sell for around $180,000 to $400,000 and the marina is the first on the island.

Two years ago, protestors tried to stop the project launched by developer Tony Mair and although they delayed work, they were ultimately unsuccessful.

The new floating services building is in place and the marina is due to open soon. Photo / Kennedy Point Marina

“Most marinas have had a degree of controversy around them because they are located in the public coastal area,” he said citing the Bay of Island’s Opua and the Coromandel’s Tairua.

The Herald reported extensively on violent protests in the once-peaceful bay, resulting in weeks of confrontations, often involving security, the police and arrests. The developer said in the winter of 2021 that a 55-year-old site security guard was “repeatedly” kicked in the head by a protester, shoved into a narrow hole on a pontoon and could have drowned.

Later in 2021, interim injunction orders were granted, barring 32 protesters from the marina site after fears of renewed action when Covid lockdown measures were relaxed.

In July, Littlejohn said plans were to open the marina in September. But there was more work to do than anticipated and some delays with final works before the marina could be opened, he said today.

The marina’s new floating office/cafe building was built in Whangārei and towed to the site on the sea. A cafe there is available for businesses to hold functions and for public meetings.

Kitt Littlejohn, a director of Kennedy Point Boatharbour. Photo / Michael Craig

Opening celebrations would be “quiet” so everyone could settle in and finish setting up the management systems, Littlejohn said.

“We’re going to have an official opening after the New Year, once the marina is up and operating and the berths are full,” he said.

Caulerpa was a biosecurity threat to the marine area, he said, so the marina’s opening was timely.

Developer Tony Mair announced plans to build the Waiheke marina last decade. Photo / Bradley Ambrose

“The marina provides a way for people to still get to the island and avoid anchoring. They will be able to berth safely in the marina,” Littlejohn said.

Even though berths have been sold, some owners are prepared to rent them on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

That’s because their boats are usually at other marinas, they haven’t taken delivery of their new vessels or they are away.

Prices vary on the berth length and season. For a 6m trailer boat or jetski, people would pay $10/hour, the website showed.

For monohull berths, people would pay $63 a day for a 12m berth but up to $308 for a 30m berth for seven days. Bookings could be made under Harbour Assist, Littlejohn said.

“Our new system operates like a hotel management system, so people can reserve berths to rent, a bit like Airbnb for boats,” Littlejohn said.

The island now had a whole new way of being accessed and enjoyed by the boating community, he said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 23 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.