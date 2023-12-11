Voyager 2023 media awards
Property Insider: New marae, wānanga planned for Te Motu a Hiaroa/Puketutu Island; green goes black in Point Chevalier; pyrrhic victory in accidental email trail

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Plans for a new marae on Te Motu a Hiaroa/Puketutu Island, now before Auckland Council. Photo / consent documents

Restoration of Te Motu a Hiaroa/Puketutu Island sees plans emerge for a new marae and wānanga; cladding on Chinese modular state housing pods changes appearance and when an unintended email trail results in a

