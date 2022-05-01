Prime Minister set to speak at US Business Summit today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to give a speech this morning at the annual United States Business Summit in Auckland.

Ardern is a guest speaker, along with Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran and trade and export growth minister Damien O'Connor.

The Summit, organised by NZ Inc and the Auckland Business Chamber, will explore the opportunities for Kiwi businesses with America and invites delegates to engage in debate and discussion that will inform them on New Zealand's relationship with the United States.

The event provides an opportunity for senior business and political leaders to network.

Some of the Biden Administration's heavy-hitters, including Kurt Campbell, are set to participate in the summit virtually. The US is doubling down on efforts to enhance its alliances and partnerships with New Zealand and the Pacific Islands as it sets out its plans to compete with China.

Ardern's speak will cover New Zealand's relationship with the United States and share her thoughts on how New Zealand can navigate geo-strategic challenges particularly in an environment of heightened uncertainty with the emergence of the Ukraine crisis. The Prime Minister is supporting opportunities for New Zealand firms in the US through leading a business mission there later in May.

The United States is New Zealand's third-largest individual trading partner and a major source of foreign direct investment, innovation and research, and tourism.

