This is a message the Prime Minister reinforced at a Kiwi food and beverage expo and at a visit to Costco in Tokyo, where the mission talked to key buyers.

Zespri explains that in Japan, one of its largest markets, one in three adults suffer from malnutrition. They hope to start a movement to reform nutrition so no one is left behind.

Zespri is headed in Japan by its Asia-Pacific president Ichiro Anzai. The company enjoys a 98% market share and is the beneficiary of zero tariffs for kiwifruit.

In its 2023/24 annual report, Zespri said while the company has faced a more challenging environment, in the 2023 season it sold over 43 million trays in the Asia-Pacific market, securing more than $1 billion in net sales. This included 26.3 million trays sold in Japan, 10.3 million in Korea, and 6.5 million trays across Asia-Pacific South, expanded to include India, Malaysia and Indonesia, in addition to Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

Zespri has created a very strong consumer brand in Japan using the instantly recognisable “Kiwi Brothers” and by working with influencers.

The report said, “Teams were focused on maximising value in market and secured strong pricing during the season, with substantial increases across our varieties, particularly for Green Kiwifruit in Japan which is a market where we already see some of our highest green returns. Japan was also the first market to open the RubyRed season, with consumers sharing very positive feedback on this variety during the year.”

Exporters like Tatua, a Waikato-based, highly specialised producer of dairy products, are also proving successful in the B2B market and related lessons from its own experience to members of the PM’s mission.

Market opportunities for NZ F&B exporters

Japan is sometimes dismissed as a “mature” market for New Zealand. It is New Zealand’s fourth-largest export market and fourth-largest source of foreign investment.

But there is plenty of opportunity to grow exports — particularly for food and beverage (F&B). The F&B market was estimated at US$327 billion ($547b) in 2022. Supermarkets hold the bulk of sales with 35%.

What’s driving consumer choice?

More people choosing to live alone: 39% of households had only one member in 2022 (up from 35.8% in 2017). This is shaping trends towards convenience and smaller portion sizes.

Convenience and health: Rising demand for nutritious and convenient food is creating export opportunities for non-perishable products such as nuts and dried fruit that can be sold at drug stores.

Premiumisation: Japanese consumers have high standards, and seniors who hold a significant proportion of the country’s personal wealth have a strong impact on trends; 43% choose products with superior taste and 32% of baby boomers say they are willing to pay more for such products.

Japanese travellers are also demanding food quality, with 30% prioritising it when it comes to choosing destinations.

Functional foods and drinks - the huge popularity of bottled nutritive drinks and functional foods mean Japanese consumers rarely feel the need to take additional supplements. Just 36 % compared to a global average of 50% take health supplements or vitamins at least weekly.

Reducing food waste - Japanese shoppers want fresh food, which leads to a high amount of food waste. Some 60% of Japanese say they are trying to reduce food waste.

Japan is one of the biggest producers of plastic waste, driven by the need for convenience.

The environmental downside is now driving demand for more sustainable packaging.



