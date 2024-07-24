Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Agribusiness report

Agriculture and Trade: How NZ is building a bridge to economic powerhouse India

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
New Zealand private sector delegation to India meets key players in 2023: Left to right: Paramita Tripathi (Joint Secretary (Oceania) Ministry of External Affairs - India); Simon Bridges (CEO, Auckland Business Chamber), Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (former Minister of State for External Affairs - India), David Pine (former NZ High Commissioner), Michael Fox (Chair, India-NZ Business Council) and Stephen Jacobi (CEO, NZIBF).

New Zealand private sector delegation to India meets key players in 2023: Left to right: Paramita Tripathi (Joint Secretary (Oceania) Ministry of External Affairs - India); Simon Bridges (CEO, Auckland Business Chamber), Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (former Minister of State for External Affairs - India), David Pine (former NZ High Commissioner), Michael Fox (Chair, India-NZ Business Council) and Stephen Jacobi (CEO, NZIBF).

As New Zealand awaits the official announcement that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will soon head to India, the India-New Zealand Business Council is writing a new report on the trade relationship with a much different

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness report