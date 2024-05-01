Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ’s 10 largest dairy farmers reveal changing face of an industry

Jamie Gray
By
16 mins to read
Fortuna founders David and Kay Dodunski, Dairy Holdings shareholders Colin and Dale Armer, and Southern Pastures' directors Graham Mourie and Prem Maan.

Fortuna founders David and Kay Dodunski, Dairy Holdings shareholders Colin and Dale Armer, and Southern Pastures' directors Graham Mourie and Prem Maan.

They contribute billions of dollars to New Zealand’s economy and are responsible for thousands of milking cows and farm hectares. So who are the country’s largest dairy farmers? Jamie Gray uncovers the big players in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business