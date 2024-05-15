Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Hopper Developments plans 300-berth marina at Hobbs Bay, Gulf Harbour

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The Hopper site at Hobbs Bay, opposite the Gulf Harbour Marina. The new marina would be built in this area.

The Hopper site at Hobbs Bay, opposite the Gulf Harbour Marina. The new marina would be built in this area.

Privately-owned waterfront, housing and retirement village specialist Hopper Developments has applied for fast-track consent to develop a 300-berth marina at Gulf Harbour’s Hobbs Bay in front of its $100 million housing scheme.

Shana

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business