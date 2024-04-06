Voyager 2023 media awards
Port privatisation would mean higher costs for Auckland businesses - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
5 mins to read
The port is already at capacity and its bid to expand into the harbour has been rejected by the Environment Court. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

Auckland Council is looking into the possibility of privatising Port of Auckland to get some extra cash.

It’s struggling to make ends meet since the Government repealed the water reform legislation, dumping the

