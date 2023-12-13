Port of Tauranga gets partial green light from Environment Court for expansion project

Port of Tauranga has received provisional resource consent for Stage 1 of its planned container terminal wharf extension. Photo / Alex Cairns

Port of Tauranga says it has received an interim decision of the Environment Court provisionally granting resource consent for Stage 1 of its planned container terminal wharf extension, subject to further matters being addressed to the satisfaction of the court.

Stage 1 involves constructing 285 metres of additional berth to the south of the port’s existing container berths, and associated dredging.

Decisions on whether to grant consents for Stage 2 of the Sulphur Point wharf extension, and for proposed works at the Mount Maunganui wharves, are reserved pending the provision of further information, the NZX-listed port company said.

Chief executive Leonard Sampson said the release of the interim decision was welcome progress.

“We have some work to do over the next six months but we are grateful to be taking the next steps in what has been a long and gruelling process,” Sampson said.

“The project remains a critical piece of national infrastructure and we are keen to move as quickly as possible in meeting the needs of New Zealand importers and exporters.”

The further information required by the Court includes environmental evidence, and discussions with tangata whenua and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.



