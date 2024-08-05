In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, warning over new maths curriculum, car hits house in Auckland, KidsCan's record waitlist. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

By RNZ

Police are seeking the suspension of South Island New World liquor licences for alleged continual breaches of online alcohol advertising controls.

A two-day hearing in Christchurch District Court began on Monday and will continue into Tuesday.

Police alcohol harm prevention officer, Inspector Ian Paulin, has applied to the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority to suspend the off-licences of 35 Foodstuffs South Island New World supermarkets - the majority of stores in the South Island.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act only allows discounts of more than 25% to be promoted inside licensed premises.