Lipe Island is reached by boat from Phuket, Thailand - one of the most affordable destinations. Photo / Getty Images

A detailed study of popular holiday spots for 2024 has revealed the most and least affordable destinations.

The survey by e-commerce site Wethrift finds New Delhi, India, is the most affordable travel destination for 2024 while Florence in Italy is the most pricey.

As Kiwis book winter holidays - and enjoy some international airfare reductions - the study released today ranks cities based on factors including affordability of public transport, average cost of tourist attractions and the price of accommodation in the city.

India’s capital New Delhi took the top spot.

The city is famous for its historical monuments, lively food markets and tourist attractions that cost an affordable $105.69 on average.

Delicacies like butter chicken and chaat are as little as $3.95 a meal.

Although there are no direct air connections between New Zealand and India, the city is served by 145 different flight routes, meaning there’s downward pressure on fares.

The cost of accommodation came in at an average $81 for a weekend stay for two people, one of the cheapest listed within the study.

A street cafe in Hanoi. Photo / Hieu Tran, Unsplash

Hanoi, Vietnam, a growing favourite with Kiwi travellers, landed in second place on the list with a score of 63 out of the possible 80.

Public transport can cost as little as 48 cents and if you’re staying in a self-catering property, you can also enjoy a food shop for a budget-accommodating $67.39.

Bali and Phuket - also popular with Kiwi sunseekers - make the affordability list.

Top 10 most affordable travel destinations for 2024 ranked by Wethrift:

New Delhi, India - scoring 69.2/80

Hanoi, Vietnam - 63.0

Cairo, Egypt - 61.0

Istanbul, Turkey - 59.3

Hurghada, Egypt - 59.2

Bali, Indonesia - 53.0

Bangkok, Thailand - 52.6

Marrakech, Morocco - 49.7

Phuket, Thailand - 45.8

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 44.7

Wethrift analysed the following data points to give each destination an overall score: flight routes, number of passengers, average cost of tourist attractions & tours, average cost of public transport, average meal cost, cost of a mini food shop, accommodation for a weekend for two people, looking at hotels, B&Bs and full apartments.

The survey doesn’t take into account the exchange rate between the kiwi dollar and the local currency.

The most affordable destinations, according to e-commerce site Wethrift. Image / Supplied

The five most expensive places

Florence was the most expensive destination to visit in 2024, scoring 11.5/80 for affordability.

Accommodation costs £249.33 ($518) on average per night.

With picturesque vineyards and tourist attractions like the Piazzale Michelangelo, Gallerie Degli Uffizi and Basilica of Santa Maria del Fiore, sightseeing will set you back £147.49 per activity on average.

Visitors near the Ponte Vecchio over the Arno River in Florence, Italy. Photo / New York Times

Eating in Florence doesn’t come cheap either with a mini food shop costing £61.67 and a meal at around £13.02.

Taking the title of the second most costly city to travel to in 2024 is Belfast, Ireland with a score of 17.4 out of 80.

Staying in Northern Ireland’s capital will cost on average around £131.27 per night, and if you’re relying on public transport whilst you’re there, expect to pay about £2.55 each way.

The average price of a restaurant meal is £18 and a small food shop meal averages £37.24.

Renowned for being a desirable yet costly place to live, it’s no surprise that Sydney, Australia emerges as the third most expensive location to travel to with a score of 21.2 out of 80.

If you’re planning a trip Downunder, you’ll be looking at accommodation costs of around A$330.33 ($352.77) per night in Sydney.

Wethrift said sightseeing activities come at the cost of A$250 on average, and public transport to get to locations will cost about A$5.26 each way.

The Big Apple ranks as the fourth-priciest city to have on your travel wishlist, with New York getting a score of 21.7 out of 80.

The city that never sleeps costs an average of US$260 ($426) a night to stay, and has plenty to see and do, including ice skating under the famous Rockefeller Centre tree, visiting the Empire State Building, or cruising past the Statue of Liberty.

But attractions cost on average US$330. If you’re eating out in New York, a meal will set you back US$25 with the average drink costing US$5.78, while a small shop to take home will cost US$104.

London comes in fifth scoring 25.0/80. An overnight stay in the bustling city will cost you £150.00 on average, a bite to eat will cost you £18 for a meal and around £3.76 for a drink.

The average cost of tourist attractions is £163.47.

